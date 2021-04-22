By Juliet Nalwooga

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola has urged officers to stick to their professional code of conduct and avoid civil litigation against the force that is biting deep into their budget.

While opening a one-day workshop on, ‘Understanding Civil litigation from a police perspective,’ held at the Naguru headquarters this morning, IGP Ochola noted that there are substantial indications that civil litigation against the force has increased significantly.

He cited some of the incidents that often lead to civil suit against police to include misuse of firearms, unlawful arrests and search, poor response to complaints, and illegal detentions among others.

He has as such implored all Unit commanders to sensitize their subordinate officers to apply established police policies, rules, and lawful tactics to avoid a civil suit.

The workshop has been organized by the Police Directorate of Human Rights & Legal Services and is presided over by the Director of Civil litigation in the ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Martin Mwambustya.