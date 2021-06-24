Former Security minister Gen Elly Tumwine says he will advise President Museveni to prepare a smooth transition of power.

While handing over the security office to Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi on Wednesday, Gen Tumwine said this will be the first thing he will do as senior presidential advisor.

“As take on my new advisory role, I will advise @KagutaMuseveni to prepare for a smooth transition of power for a long-term stability of our country,” tweeted Gen Tumwine.

Gen Tumwine added that he will support the new security minister, Jim Muhwezi in executing his duties.

“I promise my resolute commitment to you in executing your official duties at the Ministry. I am humbled to have served my country. I will forever be grateful to President Museveni for being a visionary and excellent leader of the revolution,” Gen Tumwine said.