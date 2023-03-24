Veteran journalist and political analyst, Mr Andrew Mwenda, has vowed to petition the Constitutional Court to challenge the recently passed Anti-Homosexuality Bill, should President Museveni assent to it.

While appearing our sister television (NTV-Uganda) on Thursday, Mr Mwenda reiterated the bill is not only redundant but also ‘stupid’ in many ways saying that it is impossible for the state to regulate morality as the new bill seeks to do.

“If Museveni signs this Anti- Homosexuality law, I promise you, I Andrew Mwenda, I will go to the constitutional court to challenge it,” Mr Mwenda said.

He justified the argument that: “If I sit in the privacy of my bedroom with a fellow man who is also consenting, it means that the two of us will be consenting. Why do you want to criminalize that?”