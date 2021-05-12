Uganda’s longest-serving President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni was sworn in on Wednesday for his sixth-elective term of office at Kololo Independence Grounds.

“I, Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni, swear that I’ll observe the laws of Uganda and promote the welfare of the people of Uganda,” the 76-year-old veteran leader said.

Mr Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, won a contested January 14 election with 58 per cent of the votes, while his closest challenger Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, garnered 34 per cent.

