By Our Reporter

Ms Rebecca Kadaga Tuesday said her next step after swearing in as Kamuli Woman Member of Parliament will be to put in her notice for speakership for the 11thParliament.

“The next step is to put in my notice for the speakership,” the outgoing speaker told journalists during MPs’ swearing in ceremony at Parliament on Tuesday.

She also said she plans to embark on fulfilling pledges she made to her constituents during campaigns.

“There are many things we agreed to do. There are things they talked to me during the campaigns, including increasing the number of technical schools in the district, water issues. I’m also supposed to ensure there is solar lighting, especially at the trading centers in the district and also improve on girl child education,” she added in a brief interview with journalists.

