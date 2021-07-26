By U R N The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has said that he is alive and well despite reports that he has been unwell.

Mr Oulanyah returned from the United Kingdom on Friday after over one month in what Parliament says was a private visit to check on his family.

He last presided over Parliament at the reading of the 2021/2022 financial year Budget at Kololo Independence Grounds immediately after his election as Speaker of Parliament.

His absence from the public, however, raised speculation with several reports indicating that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Some reports also indicated that he was allegedly transported to Entebbe International Airport in an ambulance and carried on a stretcher to the plane that evacuated him from Uganda.

However, Deputy Speaker Anita Among told the press that Speaker Oulanyah was on leave and would return to chair the House, as they had agreed that either Speaker chairs the house for two months.

