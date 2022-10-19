Barely two days after President Museveni said his outspoken son would stay off Twitter when it comes to affairs of state, after a social media tirade that included a threat to invade neighbouring Kenya, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba rebutted saying he will not be banned from anything.

“I hear some journalist from Kenya asked my father to ban me from Twitter? Is that some kind of joke?? I am an adult and NO ONE will ban me from anything!,” Gen Muhoozi tweeted Tuesday night and followed up– three hours later– with another tweet touting former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr Kizza Besigye against the National Unity Platform (NUP) principal Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. Read more here.