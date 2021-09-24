By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

By Benson Tumusiime

Uganda’s immediate past domestic spymaster, Col Kaka Bagyenda, last evening claimed that some state actors were framing him as the mastermind of a spate of macabre killings in Greater Masaka region by machete-wielding squads.

The claims by the ex-director general of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) came amid reports, which he denied, that operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and sister security agencies, had placed him under house arrest on Kalangala Island.

Unknown persons from late July terrorised six districts in Greater Masaka, including the city, by staging gruesome night raids in which they used machetes to chop dead mainly elderly residents.

