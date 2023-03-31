Controversial tweeting army general and First Son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba has taken to his Twitter platform to announce that he is ready to meet National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine.

In a tweet shared on Friday, March 31, 2023, Muhoozi revealed that the meeting is currently being pushed by some of his people.

“I’m ready to meet my brother Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi anytime. Some of our people are demanding a meeting,” Muhoozi’s tweet reads.

The tweet comes a few days after he announced his plans to run for presidency come 2026.

In 2022, Muhoozi took to the mentioned social media platform to praise former Forum for Democratic Change president, Kizza Besigye, revealing that he has a few things to learn from him. In the same tweet, Muhoozi said, “But Kabobi? Hapana!”

“Personally, I like @Kizzabesigye1. He is an elder and we can learn a few things from him. But Kabobi? Hapana!,”Muhoozi’s 2022 tweet reads.

By press time, Bobi Wine had not responded to Muhoozi’s tweet.