Minister of Finance, Mr. Matia Kasaija has rallied Ugandans and development partners to support the newly launched financing plan for the government.

Officiating the launch of the Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF) and publicizing the Public Investment Financing Strategy (PIFS), minister Kasaija revealed that he is tired of borrowing.

With the country’s public debt standing at Shs86.6 trillion as of June 2022, Kasaija says government ought to be supported at all costs as it seeks alternative ways of raising funds to develop the country.

It is from this background that he has told off economists who are opposed to some of the policies in place to raise more resources, saying government will implement them as long as they are deemed in public interest.

The financing strategy presents diverse finance options from domestic, external, and emerging financing options such as the use of remittances, crowdfunding, and Foreign Direct Investments among others.