

By Fred Wambede

Imbalu festivities have started in some parts of Bagisu Sub-region despite the ban on public gatherings to control the spread of coronavirus.

KFM has established that in different districts, candidates donned with traditional beads and bangles have started engaging in part of the preparations for the festival such as Isonjo, which is preparatory dance and visiting of relatives with Imbalu dancers.

Imbalu (cultural circumcision), is held every even year among the Bamasaba, who hail from the districts of Mbale, Sironko, Manafwa, Bududa, Bulambuli, Namisindwa, and some parts of Kenya.

Among the Bamasaba, it is only after circumcision that boys are initiated into manhood and identified as men (basani).

Some angry residents of Bunalwa village have asked local leaders and the government to stay away from their sacred cultural ceremonies.

This is after four police officers were on Saturday critically injured by machete-wielding men during the launch of the year’s Imbalu ceremony at Nabalosi cultural site.

The injured police officers attached to Kato police post, were later admitted at the Mbale Regional Referral Hospital and by yesterday, two had been discharged.

The chairperson of Imbalu in Inzu- Ya- Masaaba, Moses Kutosi, says they have received these reports but are yet to decide the course of action against the culprits.