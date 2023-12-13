The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration control under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced a temporary breakdown of its services following a fibre cable cut at the Ministry headquarters.

“We would like to inform the public that there has been an internet fibre cut at the Ministry Headquarters, which has caused a temporary breakdown of our services. This has affected services at all our centers, including passport services, immigration services (such as work permits, special passes, dependant passes, certificates of residence and student pass processing), among other services. This includes at the headquarters, regional offices, and at missions and embassies,” the directorate said in a statement.

The directorate further said that technical teams are working tirelessly to ensure that normal service is restored “as soon as possible”, further apologising for any inconvenience caused, and reassuring their clients that services will be restored at the earliest.

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control under the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Uganda is in charge of processing passports for Ugandans, issuing different types of visas and permits to foreign nationals among other services.