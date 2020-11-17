The effects of the current cash crisis being experienced by the government has started to take its toll.

Last week, the accountant general revealed that the government was indefinitely suspending all payments including allowances for all works due to poor cash flow.

The suspended payments include subsistence, lunch, mileage, transport and overtime allowances.

These allowances constitute nearly 80 per cent of civil servants’ upkeep as their payroll salaries are largely inadequate.

Now the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control under the Ministry of internal affairs has suspended lunch for all its staff.

According to an internal memo dated November, 13th 2020, the Director Maj. Gen Apollo Kasiita says the move to scrap lunch effective November 16th, 2020 follows the current economic hardship and underfunding and increased unpaid bills to service providers.

Kasiita however says the suspension is temporary and will be adjusted when funds are made available.