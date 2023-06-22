By Robert Muhereza

Immigration officials at Katuna border are calling for increased staff to handle the growing number of travelers to avoid unnecessary delays.

This is after Rwandan authorities lifted travel restrictions on their nationals crossing into Uganda through the Katuna and Cyanika border posts in Kabale and Kisoro districts respectively.

Soter Kabyogamu, a senior immigration officer says the move has led to an instant business boom but also an overwhelming number of travelers having to be cleared at the border.

Although the Rwandan borders with Uganda were re-opened in March last year, after being closed for three years, Rwandan nationals were not allowed to cross into Uganda unless they had paid 5,000 Rwandan Francs, (about Shs15,000) each for a Covid-19 PCR test, which many ordinary citizens could not afford.

The Rwandans had also been stopped from buying household and food items from Ugandan border markets.