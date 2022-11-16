The impeached chairman general of National Organization of Trade Unions, Usher wilson Owere has asked government to suspend and take action against the organization’s members who yesterday impeached him from office.

Addressing journalists today, Owere claimed that their (union members) actions are illegal, adding that he remains the chairman general.

He says they are planning to convene a meeting on the 22nd of this month to resolve the standoff in the organization.

He has also asked the outgoing secretary general, Christopher Werikhe to account for the organization’s funds before he leaves office.

He also appealed to the government to stop interfering in the organizations work.

Owere found the organization’s office locked but he managed to address the press conference outside with a section of some members of the organization.