By Priscilla Maloba & Andrew Bagala

President Museveni has insisted that the electronic motor vehicle number plate venture must go on, but the disagreements among the government agencies that are part of the project should be resolved.

President Museveni said the digital number plate would be a force multiplier in his effort to fight crime in the country.

"Now, I am insisting on the electronic number plates. That will be a very big blow to crime because most people move to and from the scene of crime by either a motor vehicle or a boda boda (motorcycle). If we close that gap, it will be very difficult for the criminals to do what they are doing because walking to and from the crime scene isn't easy, especially if you want to escape. And you are also seen by the cameras. The cameras will see you. I want that gap to be closed and all these arguments should come down and be done quietly and resolved," President Museveni said.