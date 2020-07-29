The minister of Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, Betty Amongi has extended implementation of the new directives to streamline the operations of boda boda industry in the city for 90 days.

Addressing journalists in Kampala this morning, Amongi said the grace period that runs till November 1st 2020 will enable boda boda riders to register with Kampala Capital City Authority to be allocated gazatted stages.

She adds that the government, through the ministry of ICT has embarked on the process of developing a data app that is expected to be ready within a month.

The app will be used to register boda boda passengers to enable the ministry of health to trace them easily in case of covid-19 infection.

Among says the grace period will also give KCCA ample time to demarcate stages in all city divisions and also put signages at bodaboda free zones.