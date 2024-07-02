Soft drink manufacturer Coca-Cola says the improved transport system introduced will refresh markets for soft drinks to increase the visibility of the products to local markets.

The General Manager of Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU)Melkamu Abebe says the transport network, that is the Official Coca-Cola Distributors (OCCDs) is helping to ensure that Coca-Cola products reach Ugandans efficiently in every corner of the country.

He says they have innovated to create a system that helps it to consistently deliver quality products to consumers across the five geographical territories of Kampala, Central, North, East, and South.

“We understand that our success is linked to the success of our customers. That’s why we’ve established a robust OCCD system, ensuring efficient distribution and exceptional customer service throughout Uganda,” said Melkamu Abebe the General Manager at CCBU, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

According to Micheal Kaziro, the Route-To-Market specialist at CCBU, the foundation of the OCCD system begins with a meticulous selection process in which individuals with the ambition to excel and resources such as trucks, warehouses, mobile phones, and a dedicated workforce are verified and appointed to become OCCDs.

“The system also has a call list of all OCCDs’ deliveries in specific areas. This eases their product dispatch process and enables them to talk to customers at all times during the distribution process,” Kaziro says.

The system’s capabilities go beyond record-keeping. It facilitates daily performance tracking, allowing the sales and marketing team to identify areas where OCCDs might require additional support. The data-driven approach ensures challenges are addressed swiftly, keeping the distribution network running smoothly.