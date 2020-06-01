Private education institutions have faulted the government for sidelining them in some of its programs.

According to Rev Canon John Senyonyi, the chairman of vice-chancellors for private and public universities, the government has largely ignored private institutions when it comes to research.

Senyonyi says oftentimes, they are not given a chance to take part in some of the important research in the country yet they also have the capacity like that of public ones.

“We have been asking, can we take part in that research, let’s fall out because we are not able. But what does the government do, they bring the taxpayers money and says it’s only for public universities and you wonder whether other Universities are training non-Ugandans,” said Canon Senyonyi.

He is now calling for engagement and harmonization of this issue from the ministry of education.