Human rights experts have called for inclusive data collection to end gender-based violence in older age.

According to a group of UN and regional human rights experts, the lack of data and reliable information on the extent of gender-based violence in older age is a major obstacle to effectively addressing this gross violation of human rights in all societies.

The statement comes as the globe today marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

According to experts, gender-based violence does not disappear with age but often goes unnoticed and under-reported due to gaps in evidence collection.

Violence against older women is the result of structural and deep-rooted discrimination and inequality based on the intersection of sex, gender, and age.

It prevents older women in all their diversity from enjoying their rights and freedoms on an equal basis.

While statistics on violence against women are available mainly in relation to intimate partner violence and sexual violence, most surveys typically exclude women over the age of 50 from their sample.