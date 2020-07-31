Civil Society Organisation fighting for women rights, Women’s Probono Initiative, has urged government to increase funding in investigations concerning trafficking of persons.

The call comes when the globe has just commemorated the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, which is celebrated every 30th of July.

The project manager of the Initiative, Beatrice Kayaga, said according to their research conducted last year, 286 cases of trafficking were reported in Uganda, however only 63 cases were filed in court but only 6 cases were convicted.

She attributes this to limited funds to make thorough investigations and produce evidence in courts of law such that perpetrators may be brought to book.

Meanwhile she asked government to put up a desk at DPP’s office that particularly handles trafficking cases.