By Moses Ndhaye

Increasing cases of Multi-Resistant tuberculosis in Uganda are worrying health experts.

According to a new report released by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) indicates that in Uganda, about 1500 people develop drug-resistant tuberculosis, but only 500 are diagnosed and treated.

The senior technical advisor at the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy program Dr. Ramone Byaruhanga while officiating at the release of the report, says an estimated 1000 people miss out and they remain in the community at risk of death and causing further spread of the disease.

He asked the community to stop neglecting to take their drugs as directed by the health workers to limit such cases of drug resistance to occur.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease transmitted through the air from a person with TB in the lungs through coughing, laughing singing , and talking among others.