Four-time presidential candidate and founding member of the Forum for Democratic Change political party, Dr. Kizza Besigye, has called for a “second liberation” to restore power to the citizens and foster Uganda’s development.

He made the statement during a press conference at his office on Katonga Road in Kampala on Wednesday morning, ahead of Uganda’s 62nd independence anniversary celebrations.

Besigye noted that the original goal of independence in 1962 was to combat ignorance, poverty, and disease through the establishment of quality and accessible education, health centers, and various development programs for all.

However, he claims that during President Museveni’s 39-year regime, these objectives have not been achieved. Instead, the past decades have been characterized by rampant corruption, poverty, human rights violations, and a failure to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

“Sixty-two years of violation of human rights, and corruption that has never been seen in Uganda. The IGG said last week that 25 billion shillings is stolen every day in corruption, and that is the official figure,” Besigye said.

President Museveni, on the other hand, has frequently highlighted the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government’s achievements, including economic growth, universal primary and secondary education, promotion of peace and security, and women’s economic empowerment.