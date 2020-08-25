

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Hon Adolf Mwesige has lauded the government of India for its continued support to the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces

The minister was receiving an assortment of vehicles and motorcycles donated to the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) by the government of India which included 10 Tata Buses, 10 Tata trucks, 02 Tata ambulances and 14 Motorcycles.

The donation is a fulfilment of the earlier pledge by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, when he visited Uganda in July 2018.

The Minister noted that the gesture will help UPDF register successes in delivering national security, regional and international peace, adding that the various cooperation offers and support in technical and professional fields have enhanced the professional disposition of UPDF.

The Indian High Commissioner to Uganda His Excellency. Ajay. Kumar pledged India’s continued support to UPDF in terms of capacity building and training.