The Indian Community in Uganda has launched a one-month blood donation drive across the country as they celebrate the 77th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The Indian High Commissioner to Uganda Rawat Singh Upender says they are targeting to collect 5000 units of blood during the drive.

He says they have decided to donate blood to save the lives of mothers, children, and those involved in accidents who may be in need of blood.

He says currently, India is one of the countries with a number of investors paying taxes in Uganda.

The Executive Director for the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services Dr. Dorothy Kyeyune says the country requires about 1500 units of blood every day.

She is optimistic that the blood donation drive which has been launched will help to address blood shortage, especially at a time when schools, the main blood donors. are closing for holidays

“Schools are the main donors of blood, when schools close for holidays we face some difficulties in terms of collecting enough blood,” she stressed.

India got its independence in 1947, and to date, it has grown its economy tremendously