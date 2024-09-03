Law enforcement agencies including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) have joined forces to combat election-related crimes ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Addressing a joint news conference at the CID Headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala on Tuesday, the Director of Criminal Investigations, Tom Magambo, and DPP Jane Frances Abodo warned individuals planning to disrupt the 2026 elections that they will face the full force of the law.

Magambo emphasized that his team, in collaboration with the ODPP, is working to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

“We are working day and night to ensure we have a free and fair election. There will be no chaos here and if you are busy planning chaos, then you should expect the system to come for you,” she said.

This is as several political parties roll out various activities to lay firm ground for the 2026 general elections, which include grassroots mobilization and cleaning up of party registers.