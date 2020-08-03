The Human Rights Network for Journalist Uganda, has implored the ministry of information and ICT in collaboration with Uganda Communication Commission, to focus on media development and work towards relaxing the current media restrictions.

This is after the press Freedom Index Report 2019 titled “Braving Hostility to Serve” released by the network last week highlighted the harsh work environment for today’s journalist.

The network’s executive director, Robert Ssempala says there is an urgent need for the ministry to support efforts of the Uganda Human Rights Commission to develop a policy that recognises public information as a public good.

He also asks the ministry to undertake a comprehensive review of the working conditions of journalists with particular reference to welfare, remuneration and social security benefits.

Meanwhile Ssempala recommends streamlining of the regulatory mandates of the Uganda Ccommunications Commissionand Media Council to ensure smooth relations with media.