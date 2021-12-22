By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of works and transport has the turnkey to all other sectors of development.

The remark comes from the minister of works Gen Katumba Wamala at the inauguration of the construction Industrial Development Committee.

Gen Katumba says proper infrastructure is critical for any development and movement of any goods noting that without construction and infrastructure, other sectors would not develop and perform well.

He has hailed the government for continued investment in the sector, adding that several infrastructural projects are being implemented all aimed at supporting the inter-model transport system in the country and supporting sustainable development.