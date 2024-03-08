At least five women or girls are killed every hour by someone in their own family and one in three women worldwide experiences sexual or gender-based violence. This is according to UNAIDS Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima who urged countries including Uganda to protect women’s rights.

She further called on leaders to fight all forms of gender-based violence if women and girls are to be protected against HIV/AIDS.

“Today, women’s hard-won rights are under a globally coordinated, ruthless attack. Those facing the most vicious attack are already the most marginalized women,” said Byanyima.

“The injustices faced by women are not natural disasters to prepare for, like hurricanes or storms. They are man-made, and, as such, we can unmake them,” she added.

In her message to mark International Women’s Day on Friday, Byanyima said the world is off-track to meet the gender, equality, and HIV targets that are part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

She further explained that women are threatened by the organized pushback against their rights.

Meanwhile, President Museveni is presiding over this year’s International Women’s Day national celebrations at the Booma Ground in Katakwi district.

This year’s Women’s Day celebrations are being held under the theme, ’Accelerating gender Equality through women’s economic empowerment”.