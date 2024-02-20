By Tausi Nakato

An inmate shot as he escaped from Jinja Court cells has succumbed to gunshot injuries at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, Uganda Prisons spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine, has said.

Mr Baine identified the deceased as 27-year-old Abel Muwanika alias “Abusale”.

“The inmate succumbed to injuries after being taken to the Jinja regional referral hospital. We identified the relatives of the deceased, and they have already taken his body for burial,” he said.

Last Thursday, Jinja court sessions were paralysed as prison warders fired several bullets at Muwanika and Ashraf Ssenoga alias “Vampire”, 25, both facing charges of aggravated robbery, after they were allegedly escaping while being led to the suspects’ holding cell.

The duo had just been denied bail by Jinja Grade One Magistrate, Ms Anxious Atumanya.

Mr Baine said the second escapee (Ssenoga), who sustained minor injuries to his leg, is still undergoing treatment at Kirinya prison’s sickbay, but after recovery, he will be charged with additional charges of attempted escape.

According to Mr Baine, the deceased sustained a gunshot wound in his mouth as he tried to take cover.

“The inmates were running openly in handcuffs. The officer in the central guard fired warning bullets to stop them in vain; and in an attempt to disable them, Ssenoga was shot in the leg while Muwanika sustained a gunshot wound to the mouth,’’ Mr Baine said.

He further warned inmates against “unnecessary misconduct”, including attempting to escape from lawful custody.