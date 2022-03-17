By Yasiin Mugerwa

Exactly 106 days after Uganda and the DR Congo launched a joint operation against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed rebel group, President Museveni yesterday met his ruling NRM Caucus members and briefed them on the Congo war.

The deployment of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to DR Congo on November 30, 2021 under Operation Shujaa, was done in disregard of the dictates of the Constitution that require government to seek approval immediately and in any case not later than 72 hours after the declaration of war.

Article 124 of the Constitution requires the government to seek Parliament’s approval before deploying troops outside the country. However, this was not done even after Deputy Speaker Anita Among asked government to present to Parliament a comprehensive report on its foreign deployment of the UPDF troops to DR Congo.

