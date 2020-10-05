

The ministry of education today begins inspections of schools across the country to assess their compliance with the set Standard Operating Procedures ahead of the reopening on October 15th.

According to the circular from the Commissioner Secondary Education standards at the Ministry of Education and Sports, Benson Kule addressed to all heads of Institutions, schools that will not have in place the listed requirements will not be allowed to reopen.

One of the requirements is to have adequate furniture arranged for social distancing of at least 2 meters apart and there should be evidence of good ventilation and lighting.

All schools should have Isolation rooms where suspected cases will be kept before being taken to the hospital.

Schools are also required to have hand washing facilities at all strategic places with a clean water source, soap and proper water disposal among other measures.

