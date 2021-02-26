By Juliet Nalwooga

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has proposed tougher punishment against corruption and maladministration.

The punishments are contained in the Fourth National Integrity Survey Report, 2019 that was launched yesterday in which the IG urges the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity to initiate amendments to the Anti-corruption laws that will among other things; have all funds recovered from the offender and have them barred from ever holding a public office.

The Deputy Inspector General of Government-IGG, George Bamugemereire says in the meantime anti-corruption agencies should sensitize the public about what amounts to the real negative impact of corruption.

He says this is because according to the survey, bribery was cited as the most common form of corruption at 93% yet the real impact of the vice on the economy is from embezzlement and causing financial loss in multi-billion projects.