By Juliet Nalwooga

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda has called for institutionalization of the Boy Child Campaign.

Addressing the Kampala Diocese 14th ordinary general assembly— known as synod—at All Saints Cathedral Kampala, Dr Kazimba Mugalu asked the synod members to ensure the boy child is not left behind in the fight against Gender-Based Violence.

He noted that while it was a good thing to care for the girl child, boys have been left many miles behind; and a whole generation could be lost if action is not taken now.

During the meeting, the two houses (Clergy and Laity) each elected a chairperson. Rev. Canon Geoffrey Byarugaba was elected chairperson house of Clergy while Mr. Kyazze Raymond from St. Luke’s COU Ntinda was elected head of Laity for the Diocese.