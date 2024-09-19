A severe garbage crisis continues to overwhelm Jinja City, as the funds allocated for garbage collection remain insufficient.

Ms. Juliet Agnes Kadama, the Chairperson of Finance and Planning for Jinja City, says that the local revenue collected is still inadequate, despite Jinja being elevated to city status.

She mentions that garbage collection, particularly in residential areas, marketplaces, and schools, remains a significant challenge, and more intervention is needed to address the ongoing waste management issues.

“Our local revenue as a city, being a new one has been slow, and in public places, garbage has been a big challenge to almost the whole of Jinja City,” she said on Wednesday.

Ms. Kadama made these remarks while expressing her appreciation for the partnership between Crown Beverages and Waste Pay Company, which have collaborated to recycle some of the garbage collected from Jinja City.