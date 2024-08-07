Insurance operators have been asked to target underserved areas in rural communities as insurance uptake in the country’s urban areas continues to increase, a trend that could signal a new phase of the sector’s growth.

The Executive Director for Diamond Trust Bank, Mr Godfrey Ssebana says the insurance operators should ensure that their products are in the upcoming urban areas including communities in rural areas rather than operating in only big towns.

He also asked the operators to tap into technology to widen their presence or scope of product offerings, in the battle for a share in the nascent but growing market.

“The call-to-action is that let’s get into plans that can really help us to manage risk,” Ssebana said.

Ssebana made the remarks while officiating at the launch of the Jubilee insurance venture investment plan, which the Diamond Trust bank-Uganda will implement