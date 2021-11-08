By Prossy Kisakye

The Federation of Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) have announced a countrywide sit down strike over low pay and working conditions.

Announcing the start of the strike, the Association president Mary Nabwire demanded that the president pledge on enhancing their salary be implemented.

President Museveni has since directed that medical interns be paid a monthly allowance of Shs 2.5 million from shs 750,000 because they work long hours.

Nabwire says it is saddening to see that the directive by the president has not yet been actualized adding that as interns they cannot go on to work under such miserable conditions.

This is not the first time the interns are going on strike.

In May this year, they went on strike accusing the government of not addressing their demands.

They also wanted the government to increase their monthly allowance from Shs 750,000 to Shs 5 million that junior medical officers get.

The interns also wanted the government to provide housing for them.