By Christine Nakyeyune

The Ministry of health officials led by the Director-General of Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa is this afternoon set to meet with the leadership of the striking medical interns to try and resolve their grievances and be able to return to work.

According to the Chairman General of the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU), Usher Wilson Owere, the meeting was agreed between the ministry officials and the president of the federation of Uganda Medical interns Dr Mary Nabwire.

This comes after the Secretary to the treasury Ramadhan Ggoobi confirmed that money meant for payment of medicals intern’s allowances had already been released.

In a 15th December letter to all executive directors of national and regional referral hospitals, the Ministry of health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine has thus instructed them to submit names of interns in their facilities to her office not later than December 20th.

The medical interns declared industrial action on December 6th, demanding improved facilitation and working conditions.

On Thursday the state minister for finance, Henry Musasizi, told parliament that they received a request from the health ministry for the funds to cater for medical interns.

He reassured that the medical interns will receive their money before Christmas.