Rubaga Division Resident City Commissioner, Anderson Burora has asked the ministry of internal affairs to block officials who are under investigation over the Lubigi drainage construction scandal from flying out of the country.

World Bank provided $183.7m to Kampala Capital City Authority to conduct studies, and construct Lubigi drainage channel after compensating land victims where the project passes.

However last year, Burora halted the construction works citing anomalies that surrounded the compensation scheme.

Speaking to the media at his office in Lubaga about the prospects of his office in the New Year for the growth and development of the division, Burora said that the officials who are implicated in Lubigi compensation scandal are planning to run out of the country before complete investigations are done.

He said they’re forwarding the names of the officials to the ministry of internal affairs to block them from escaping the country.