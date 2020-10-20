

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Ministry of Internal Affairs offices are to be closed for two days starting today.

This has been revealed by the ministry’s spokesperson Jacob Siminyu who says this is due to some administrative procedures which will significantly affect service delivery.

Siminyu however says other offices across the country will remain open, with normal operations at the headquarters to resume on Thursday 22nd October.

In May this year, the ministry’s headquarters located along Jinja Road in Kampala were closed for some time to allow disinfecting of the premises after some staff of the ministry tested positive for Covid-19.