By Juliet Nalwooga

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has revealed that they will soon destroy passports that have not been claimed for over a year.

While addressing journalists at the police headquarters at Naguru, the ministry spokesperson Simon Mundeyi noted that they are currently stuck with 30,000 unclaimed passports and have tried announcing via media forums in vain.

Mundeyi says some applicants even included wrong phone numbers.

He has meanwhile asked those picking their passports at Kyambogo to be there in time and to be orderly.