Stigma and discrimination of people living with HIV remains a significant barrier in Uganda’s fight HIV/AIDS.

This is according to the minister in charge of the presidency, Esther Mbayo, who was addressing the media in Kampala along with officials from Uganda AIDS Commission.

She noted that the recent Uganda Stigma Index Study indicated that external Stigma and discrimination of people living with HIV has reduced but internal stigma, where one self thinks negatively on how he is perceived by others because of his HIV status, remains persistent.

Mbayo said that due to internal stigma which is high in males, many people with HIV delay to be tested, treated and fail to adhere to their medication.

There approximately 1,400,000 people living with HIV and 1,200,000 of these are on treatment.

Last year, Uganda had 53,000 new infections and about 20,000 AIDS related deaths.