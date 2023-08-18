By AFP

More than three weeks after a military coup in Niger forced out a democratically elected government, the international community appears hopelessly divided on how to handle the new status quo, with fault lines appearing even among Western allies, analysts say.

Former colonial master France remains steadfastly opposed to the new regime in Niamey while Russia, predictably, sees the coup as a chance to boost its influence, with everyone else somewhere in between.

France immediately condemned the coup, and let it be known that it might support African armed action to re-instate Mohamed Bazoum as president.

But Niger’s neighbours, who would most likely take charge of military intervention, let their own ultimatum addressed to the new regime pass without sending in troops.

West African military chiefs started a two-day meeting in Ghana on Thursday to discuss a possible armed intervention after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed to activate a “standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niger, but did not say when, or even whether, it would be used.

– ‘Calamitous consequences’ –

One ECOWAS member, Cape Verde, has come out strongly against the use of force, with President Jose Maria Neves saying efforts to restore constitutional order should not “under any circumstances include military intervention or armed conflict”.

A view shared by Solomon Dersso, managing director at the Amani Africa research group, who said armed intervention could trigger “calamitous consequences”, including the entire region being engulfed in war.

Instead of acting as a deterrent, sanctions and the threat of military action had given the new government in Niamey ammunition to stir nationalist sentiment among Nigeriens “and ride on their anti-neo-colonial sentiments”, Dersso wrote.

Analysts said military action would need support from the African Union, a pan-African body, which has been silent since meeting on the Niger question on Monday, a sign of internal divisions.

Mali and Burkina Faso, where military governments took over in coups in recent years, have expressed their support for the new government in Niamey.