As the world marks education day today, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has revealed that 244 million children and youth are out of school, and 771 million adults are illiterate.

This comes as the world commemorates the International Day of Education which was proclaimed by the UN general assembly in 2018 to celebrate the role of education in peace and development.

In a statement to commemorate the day, UNESCO’s director general, Audrey Azoulay said that whereas Education is a human right, it is still far from being a reality for all the girls and boys in the world.

According to Azoulay, the right to education of the above is being violated and is unacceptable calling for transformation of the education system.

It is from this background that she has underscored the need to prioritize education so as to accelerate progress towards all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).