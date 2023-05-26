By Catherine Ageno

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the European Court of Human Rights have convened for the third biennial Forum in San José, Costa Rica.

The forum that runs from May 25-26th shows the success of the inaugural session held in Kampala, Uganda in 2019.

According to the African Court president Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, the Forum aims to strengthen the bonds of judicial collaboration among these three regional human rights courts.

In a statement, Justice Aboud highlights the Forum’s significance in promoting open and constructive dialogue, with the ultimate goal of advancing human rights protection and upholding the rule of law on both regional and global scales.

“Facilitating the exchange of best practices and fostering a common understanding of human rights issues across diverse contexts is of utmost importance for human rights courts,” emphasized President Aboud.

The Inter-American Court, as the host, anticipates that the Third Edition will serve as a platform for further dialogue and enhanced cooperation among the regional human rights courts, strengthening their collective impact.

The historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the three Regional CCourts was signed during the inaugural meeting on October 29, 2019, in Kampala, Uganda, held under the theme; “Operationalizing the International Human Rights Forum and Enhancing Jurisprudential Dialogue.”

The Second Edition, organized by the European Court of Human Rights, took place on March 25, 2021, in Strasbourg, France.