By Benjamin Jumbe

International oil companies have been implored to ensure they strictly adhere to Uganda’s labor laws and also ensure environmental conservation.

The appeal was made by Tanzania’s Vice President Dr Phillip Mpango who represented the president Samia Suluhu Hassan at the announcement of the Final Investment decision by the oil companies at Kololo yesterday.

Dr Mpango said the oil companies to implement the oil sector development in Uganda and the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline must avoid child labor and should respect rights of local communities

Meanwhile the minister for energy and mineral development Ruth Nankabirwa says the government is Committed to ensuring that the framework put in place in local content policy and various laws enactment are fully implemented to the benefit of the ordinary Ugandan.