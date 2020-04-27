International students studying in Uganda have added their voices to those asking government to hasten the distribution of COVID-19 relief food, saying, they too need to be rescued from the biting hunger.

Following the closure of schools by President Museveni on March 18 as one of the measures to minimize the spread of coronavirus, thousands of international students were not able to go back to their respective countries.

Now, the president of Makerere University International Students’ Association, Allan Musano says over 100 students have approached him for help since they have run out of money to buy food.

Similarly, the President of South Sudanese Students Association at Clerk International University, Jacobs Pitia says over 80 students have camped at his residence seeking relief food.

He says the students are stuck because their parents back in South Sudan are not working because their businesses have been affected by the lockdown.

However, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Education Alex Kakooza says the ministry is unable to help these private students because they are not catered for in its budget.