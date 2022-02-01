By Ritah Kemigisa

The latest market report by the Uganda Communication Commission, UCC has revealed that the number of internet subscriptions in Uganda increased by 1.9 million last year.

According to the report by the end of September 2021, total internet subscriptions increased by 10% crossing the 22 million mark for the first time.

This translates into a broadband penetration rate of 52% meaning that every 1 in 2 Ugandans has an active internet connection.

The report meanwhile notes an increase in the number of network-connected devices which grew by more than 580,000 terminals.

The commission attributes the upward trend to the indicative of behavioral shifts from dual or multi-SIM gadgets.

They however note that the behavioral pattern may have been driven by study-from-home connectivity challenges that saw parents shift their secondary SIM cards to new devices and routers for home-school.