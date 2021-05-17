By Juliet Nalwooga

The Directorate of Interpol Uganda has launched an online system to ease the process of acquiring certificates of good conduct by applicants in Uganda.

Addressing journalists at the Naguru police headquarters, Charles Birungi said the move is intended to reduce crowding at the Directorate head office in Kololo.

He revealed that the verification of a good conduct certificate will now take 3-5 work days down from the original 14 days.

Applicants will be required to first clear a fee of Shs76,000 payable in the bank before logging in via the Uganda Police Force website.

By April 2021, the directorate of Interpol had processed 36,000 applications since January and last year, the police force collected Shs3.9bn from letters of good conduct.

A letter of good conduct is a document that police issues to a person indicating that they have no criminal record and it expires after 6 months.