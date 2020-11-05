

BY FELIX AINEBYOONA

The inter-religious council of Uganda has condemned the manner in which security forces handled presidential nominations on Tuesday calling for fairness during the election process.

While addressing the media in Mbarara town, the Secretary General IRCU Joshua Kitakule said the manner through which security forces conducted themselves while arresting Forum for Democratic Change candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi and National Unity Platform candidate Robert Kyagulanyi was a clear indication that the process will not be free and fair.

He said the country is trying to avoid election violence but the conduct of security agencies might trigger just that.

Kitakule said Uganda has a constitution that guides everybody urging police to always respect the supreme law of the land while carrying out their duties.

The IRCU also warned security forces and individual security officers against using excessive force and apply equal security measures to all political players in the country.